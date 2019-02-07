Congress to seek accountability for Trump child separation policy

Congress to seek accountability for Trump child separation policy05:15
Rep. Diana DeGette talks with Rachel Maddow about coming congressional oversight hearings to get answers and accountability for Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their parents at the border without bothering to track them well enough to return them to their families.
