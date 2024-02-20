Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption

As lawyer fees and legal judgments stack up against Donald Trump there is concern that his already weak ethical standards will be overcome by financial desperation and a willingness to entertain the assistance of unsavory people and world powers whose interests are contradictory to those of the United States. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Trump's self-serving personality would deal with his money problems. Feb. 20, 2024