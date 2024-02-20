IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption
Feb. 20, 202405:24
Rachel Maddow

Concerns grow that legal losses could make Trump desperate, even more open to corruption

05:24

As lawyer fees and legal judgments stack up against Donald Trump there is concern that his already weak ethical standards will be overcome by financial desperation and a willingness to entertain the assistance of unsavory people and world powers whose interests are contradictory to those of the United States. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at New York University, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Trump's self-serving personality would deal with his money problems. Feb. 20, 2024

