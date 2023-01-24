IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19
Rachel Maddow

Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

06:19

Mary McCord, former acting assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice, talks with Rachel Maddow about the shocking betrayal of U.S. national security alleged in the arrest of former F.B.I. official Charles McGonigal, and the potential impact on counterintelligence investigations and Americans' confidence in federal law enforcement. Jan. 24, 2023

