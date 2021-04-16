Collusion: Sanctions document completes circle between Trump camp and Russian intelligence

Collusion: Sanctions document completes circle between Trump camp and Russian intelligence12:50
Rachel Maddow highlights a passage from the Treasury Department announcement of new sanctions against Russia that says Paul Manafort associate Konstantin Kilimnik delivered polling and campaign strategy information to Russian intelligence. Previously it was known that Manafort gave such materials to Kilimnik, but not what Kilimnik had done with them. Also previously known was that Russian intelligence interfered in the 2016 election to boost the Trump campaign.