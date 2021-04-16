IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Collusion: Sanctions document completes circle between Trump camp and Russian intelligence

Rachel Maddow highlights a passage from the Treasury Department announcement of new sanctions against Russia that says Paul Manafort associate Konstantin Kilimnik delivered polling and campaign strategy information to Russian intelligence. Previously it was known that Manafort gave such materials to Kilimnik, but not what Kilimnik had done with them. Also previously known was that Russian intelligence interfered in the 2016 election to boost the Trump campaign.April 16, 2021

