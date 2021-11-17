Close Trump adviser pushed Pentagon to raid Germany on bizarre conspiracy theory: book

Rachel Maddow shares new reporting from Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal," in which Donald Trump adviser Sidney Powell, after Trump's 2020 election loss, is convinced of a conspiracy theory involving CIA Director Gina Haspel and a mysterious computer server in Germany, and insists to a Trump Pentagon appointee that the U.S. launch a special operation in Germany to overturn the election result for Trump. Nov. 17, 2021