    Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

  • What the killing of al-Zawahri says about U.S. capability and Taliban confidence

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

  • U.S. kills top Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan

  • Ukraine seeks more 'game changer' U.S. weapons systems for counteroffensive against Russia

  • Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers

  • Christian nationalism's racist past precludes revival except among GOP's Trumpiest

  • Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away

  • Jan. 6 hearing shows Trump playing active role despite outwardly passive appearance

  • New Jan. 6 video shows congressional leaders salvaging democracy after Trump mob leaves

  • The only way to counter the right-wing bubble: Keep telling the truth

  • Secret Service text deletion scandal deepens; criminal investigation opened

  • Doctors sound alarm as ignorant abortion bans hurt medical care, cause undue suffering

  • DOJ sends message with 'domestic terrorism' enhancement for Jan. 6 sentencing

  • Garland memo doubles down on Barr policy on investigating candidates

  • Trump's coup plot a boon to right wing militias; drives unity and growth

  • Right-wing militias were a ready weapon for Trump on January 6th

  • Trump's embrace of foolish election schemes a failure by 'adults in the room'

  • Moment in January 6th hearing reveals when Mark Meadows broke bad

Rachel Maddow

Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Jackie Alemany, political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, reportedly in connection with an investigation of classified material Donald Trump removed from the White House. Aug. 9, 2022

