Rachel Maddow

China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign

07:04

Andy Weber, former assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense, talks about how China's anti-U.S. coronavirus conspiracy theory propaganda has aligned with Russian propaganda about laboratories in Ukraine, raising concerns that Russia is setting the stage for a biological or chemical attack on Ukrainians. March 12, 2022

