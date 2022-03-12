China joins Russia in alarming new bioweapon propaganda campaign
Andy Weber, former assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense, talks about how China's anti-U.S. coronavirus conspiracy theory propaganda has aligned with Russian propaganda about laboratories in Ukraine, raising concerns that Russia is setting the stage for a biological or chemical attack on Ukrainians. March 12, 2022
