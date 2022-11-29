China experiencing rare outbreak of pro-freedom protests

- Now Playing
China experiencing rare outbreak of pro-freedom protests02:04
Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal10:23
Protests against Covid controls erupt across China03:10
Velshi: Dr. Fauci never strayed from science. It shows in the doctors he’s influenced05:29
Symptoms to monitor as flu, Covid, RSV cases rise across country04:05
Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Wearing a mask is ‘the best thing you can do’ to avoid the ‘tripledemic’04:15
Clashes erupt at world’s largest iPhone factory in China as Covid cases rise02:12
Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays02:35
The Last Thing: Thank you, Dr. Fauci01:37
Americans Are Over Covid — But Covid's Not Over You10:53
Biden receives updated Covid vaccine booster shot01:34
'Tripledemic' a 'concerning situation' but U.S. not powerless against it: WH04:15
CDC Director Walensky tests positive for Covid00:16
From "F*** Trump anthem" to mass protests, new report shows how people power can win12:04
Report reveals greater extent of Trump admin interference in CDC than previously known07:43
Dr. Jha: Covid vaccines have 'tremendous impact' on keeping children healthy03:11
One-on-One with Scott Galloway14:47
Chris Hayes: Go get the updated Covid booster shot03:52
More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general07:19
Documentary Exposes Cruise Ships' Initial Handling of Covid08:56
