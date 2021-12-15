Cheney emphasis makes clear: possible Trump federal crime a focus of January 6th Committee
05:07
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow points out Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the January 6th Committee, using the exact same language two days in a row to reference the criminal culpability of Donald Trump in the events of January 6th — language taken verbatim from the federal criminal code. Dec. 15, 2021
UP NEXT
Two recent filibuster exceptions expose lie of filibuster as insurmountable hurdle
04:30
Contents of texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts, Congress members revealed at 1/6 hearing
06:27
Meadows evidence appears to implicate members of Congress in plots to flip state elections
04:19
Potential crimes by Donald Trump seen as a focus for January 6th Committee at hearing
04:44
Anti-abortion Supreme Court justices risk slippery slope with ruling on Texas abortion law
07:22
Details of intimidation of Georgia election workers puts new scrutiny on Trump campaign