    E. Jean Carroll 'thrilled' to finally hold Donald Trump to account for his lies

    Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

  Why being Latino and also a neo-Nazi are not mutually exclusive

  Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics

  Jury hears closing arguments, begins deliberations in Carroll lawsuit against Trump

  Republicans were not always indifferent to Supreme Court ethics scandals

  Anti-trans neo-Nazis in Ohio find common cause with state Republicans

  U.S. religious extremists help push radical anti-gay laws in Africa

  Blue states passing laws to protect against red state overreach

  Willis flags summer dates to local police for potential unrest due to 'charging decisions'

  How 'verification in reverse' powers the conservative media bubble and right-wing politics

  Carlson crisis threatens right-wing media ability to carry feckless Republican Party

  Carlson's fall marks another step in declining power of right-wing figureheads

  How Russian propaganda went from fringey social media to Fox News

  84-year-old charged in shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house

  Local paper records county officials in violent, racist discussion

  GOP's legislative answer to gun violence: more guns, looser laws

  Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws

Rachel Maddow

E. Jean Carroll 'thrilled' to finally hold Donald Trump to account for his lies

E. Jean Carroll and her lawyer Robbie Kaplan, talk with Rachel Maddow about how it felt to defeat Donald Trump in court and what further legal actions are in the works as they continue to work to hold Trump for his lies about sexually abusing Carroll. May 16, 2023

