Rachel Maddow

Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos

09:46

Timothy Snyder, author of "On Tyranny," looks at how the U.S. has become a bad actor in the global community as its antigovernment right wing, inflamed by Fox News and social media, is triggering political and economic disruption by fringe extremists in other countries. Feb. 10, 2022

