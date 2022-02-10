Canada afflicted with right-wing American Covid conspiracy chaos
09:46
Share this -
copied
Timothy Snyder, author of "On Tyranny," looks at how the U.S. has become a bad actor in the global community as its antigovernment right wing, inflamed by Fox News and social media, is triggering political and economic disruption by fringe extremists in other countries. Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally
07:12
Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison
02:53
Unifying power of January 6th for extremist groups being examined by congressional panel
09:01
Trump flouting of Presidential Records Act leaves National Archives scrambling
05:23
January 6 Committee adopts prosecutorial style in hope of prompting Garland to action: NYT
08:30
Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election