Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

    11:47

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

  • Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting

    05:53

  • Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema

    07:36

  • Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico

    06:13

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved

    06:05

  • Justice Thomas ignores basic ethics where wife's activism, lobbying conflict with cases

    10:40

  • Republican hails infrastructure investment she bashed as 'socialism'; voted against it

    02:22

  • Draft document would have had Trump order seizure of voting machines, election equipment

    02:13

  • DOJ task force brings first charges for threats against election workers

    04:46

  • January 6th probe tips its hand with eye-popping details in letter to Ivanka Trump

    06:18

  • January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

    03:06

  • Rudy Giuliani reportedly the ringleader of fake Trump elector scheme

    02:57

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia takes key step with special grand jury request

    07:34

  • Senator Hassan shames Republicans for failure to stand up for democracy

    02:08

  • Court filings expose Trump pattern of exaggerating values of real estate holdings

    08:25

  • Trumps surprisingly uninsulated from sketchy accounting, court documents suggest

    03:52

  • Supreme Court effectively ends Trump foot-dragging on 1/6 investigation document requests

    03:38

  • Recent history of Senate 'nuclear option' belies hand-wringing on voting rights bills

    01:57

  • As state Republicans pare back voting access, Manchin blurts obtuse excuses

    06:36

Rachel Maddow

Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise

10:17

Rachel Maddow revisits the story of how then-candidate Joe Biden decided to pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and how that pledge contributed to his victory in the Democratic primary and the general election for the presidency. Symone Sanders, former senior advisor to President Biden's presidential campaign, joins share insights on how the pledge was debated within the campaign.  Jan. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'

    11:47

  • DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe

    02:16

  • Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting

    05:53

  • Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema

    07:36

  • Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico

    06:13

  • Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All