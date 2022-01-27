Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise
10:17
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow revisits the story of how then-candidate Joe Biden decided to pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, and how that pledge contributed to his victory in the Democratic primary and the general election for the presidency. Symone Sanders, former senior advisor to President Biden's presidential campaign, joins share insights on how the pledge was debated within the campaign. Jan. 27, 2022
UP NEXT
Irish fishermen plan to disrupt Russian naval war games: 'Our presence is our protest'
11:47
DOJ acknowledges investigation of fake Trump electors; clarifies scope of DOJ 1/6 probe
02:16
Records request points to congressman's role in assisting fake elector meeting
05:53
Citing political betrayal, Voto Latino launches campaign to unseat Kyrsten Sinema
07:36
Fake Trump electors from Arizona under 'ongoing' investigation: Politico
06:13
Criminal investigation of Trump in Georgia continues with special grand jury approved