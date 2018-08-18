Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

Brennan: I gave Trump a year to live up to the office. He didn't.

John Brennan, former CIA director, talks with Rachel Maddow about his criticisms of Donald Trump and his early awareness of Russian efforts to intrudce upon the 2016 presidential election.Aug.18.2018

