Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
Brennan: I gave Trump a year to live up to the office. He didn't.
John Brennan, former CIA director, talks with Rachel Maddow about his criticisms of Donald Trump and his early awareness of Russian efforts to intrudce upon the 2016 presidential election.
Rachel Maddow
Brennan: I gave Trump a year to live up to the office. He didn't.24:26
May you find a nice balance this Palindrome Week01:09
Mueller document details lies of Trump campaign aid Papadopoulos05:10
Brennan: Russian intrusion did not end with Trump inauguration05:10
Brennan: Trump drunk on power, abusing the powers of the office08:47
Programming Note! John Brennan to be Maddow's guest Friday 8/1702:02
Play All