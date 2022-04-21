IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Brazilian president puts records of Moscow trip under seal for five years

02:17

Rachel Maddow shares reporting that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sealed all public records of his three-day trip to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin before Putin launched his war in Ukraine, after which he declared Brazil's "solidarity" with Russia. April 21, 2022

