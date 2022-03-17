Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia
02:24
Share this -
copied
Ali Velshi reports an update to the story of an 11-year-old boy named Hassan who drew worldwide attention when he traveled alone over 600 miles to escape the Russian assault on his home in southern Ukraine, fleeing to Slovakia where he has now been reunited with his siblings and mother and grandmother. March 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance
05:33
In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter
05:29
Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees
03:12
'Russia will not stop': Ukraine presses case for more support
05:44
Selo i Ludy performs The Mighty Deieper
03:31
U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine