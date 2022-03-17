IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

02:24

Ali Velshi reports an update to the story of an 11-year-old boy named Hassan who drew worldwide attention when he traveled alone over 600 miles to escape the Russian assault on his home in southern Ukraine, fleeing to Slovakia where he has now been reunited with his siblings and mother and grandmother. March 17, 2022

