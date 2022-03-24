Booker to Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'You are my harbinger of hope'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senator Cory Booker expresses the significance of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court during her confirmation hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee.March 24, 2022
