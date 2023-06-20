IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former C.I.A. officer, talks with Rachel Maddow about the significance and implications of new revelations in a book, confirmed by the New York Times, that Vladimir Putin sought to assassinate on U.S. soil a former spy who had defected to the U.S., breaking a norm of relations between the U.S. and Russia. June 20, 2023

