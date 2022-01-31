IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Black parents organize to protect book on history of racism from school ban in Texas

04:59

Natosha Daniels, a member of the Round Rock Black Parents Association, talks about how her group was able to organize to defend a book about the history of racism from being banned by the school board amid a frenzy of right-wing book-banning.Jan. 31, 2022

