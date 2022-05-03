IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Birth control, other privacy rights seen as likely to fall if Roe v. Wade is overturned

07:58

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a constitutional scholar in addition to being a member of Congress, talks with Rachel Maddow about the privacy principles behind the Roe v. Wade ruling and why a Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights in the manner outlined in Politico's reporting on a leaked draft opinion would likely be the first in a series of privacy rights dominoes to fall. May 3, 2022

