  • 'Staggering': Schiff on NYT report of quantity, range of classified Mar-a-Lago materials

    Bill Barr lied about considering charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller, court says

    Dr. Fauci on the 'fog of war' in fighting disease, and the health threat of toxic politics

  • Trump team's hand seen in multi-state scheme to corrupt election equipment: WaPo

  • What matters, and what doesn't, in the DOJ's Trump papers probe

  • DOJ filing shows Mar-a-Lago search is part of ongoing criminal investigation

  • 'Astonishing': Search warrant reflects DOJ's lack of trust in Trump: Rosenberg

  • Schumer: GOP's indulgence of 'MAGA Republicans' will backfire

  • 'Yes, Democrats can get things done': Schumer hails recent string of successes

  • Trump's unprecedented behavior in office yields unprecedented legal scrutiny

  • Mishandling of documents 'clearest case against Trump': Rohde

  • Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

  • 'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry

  • What the killing of al-Zawahri says about U.S. capability and Taliban confidence

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate race with multiple Erics

  • U.S. kills top Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan

  • Ukraine seeks more 'game changer' U.S. weapons systems for counteroffensive against Russia

  • Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers

  • Christian nationalism's racist past precludes revival except among GOP's Trumpiest

  • Why the Jan. 6 Josh Hawley video is about more than a senator running away

Rachel Maddow

Bill Barr lied about considering charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller, court says

Rachel Maddow reports on a panel decision by a federal appeals court in Washington that said that contrary to Bill Barr's public announcement that he had evaluated the evidence of obstruction in Robert Mueller's report and decided there was not enough to charge Donald Trump, Barr did not give consideration to such a charge before declaring insufficient evidence.Aug. 23, 2022

