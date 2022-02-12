Biden Supreme Court short list down to three candidates: NBC News

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi reports that NBC News sources say that President Biden's list of possible candidates to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is down to just three people. Feb. 12, 2022
