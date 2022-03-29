IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Biden reassurances notwithstanding, Putin fears removal by U.S.

06:02

Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent for Puck, outlines the pattern Vladimir Putin sees in the U.S. removing leaders it doesn't like from power that gives President Joe Biden's remarks about Putin not remaining in power greater meaning than was intended. March 29, 2022

