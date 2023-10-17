Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes

- Now Playing
Biden hopes to head off any regional expansion of war with trip to Israel: Rep. Himes04:49
Glimmer of hope as Hamas broaches subject of releasing some hostages07:14
"All their friends were killed in front of their eyes": Woman shares search for missing sister07:37
Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes08:54
Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’05:52
Biden travels to Israel amid Hamas war03:47
Senator Murphy: President Biden's trip to Israel will 'send incredibly strong signal to Hamas'08:28
Biden called on to stress Israel must defend itself 'within confines of international law'09:49
‘Heartbreaking’: 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy killed 'because of hate'10:10
Fmr. NATO Commander on Israel's strategy ahead of expected invasion10:12
Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’04:22
Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report00:21
Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now03:36
Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’05:18
Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’03:35
Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’06:57
‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups03:32
Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages01:41
'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack00:55
