Basis of new Cohen lawsuit over Trump abuse of power warrants concern among Americans
Rachel Maddow reports on a new lawsuit by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen against Donald Trump for abusing his power over the Bureau of Prisons and the DOJ to send Cohen back to prison (from home confinement) because Cohen wrote a book critical of Trump, and points out the extreme peril of a president willing to abuse his power that way.Dec. 18, 2021
