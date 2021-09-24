IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bannon, Meadows, other Trump insiders receive subpoenas from January 6th Committee

Rachel Maddow reports on the acceleration of the investigation by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the National Archives turning over documents from the Trump White House, and subpoenas sent to Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows and other Trump insiders for documents and depositions and with the threat of criminal prosecution for noncompliance.Sept. 24, 2021

