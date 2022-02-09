Banker who tried to buy his way into Trump administration gets a year in prison
Former bank CEO Stephen Calk, who tried to bribe his way into a position in the Trump administration by ignoring red flags and granting Paul Manafort $16 million in loans has been sentenced to a year in prison, among other punishments. Paul Manafort remains free.Feb. 9, 2022
