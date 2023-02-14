IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Authoritarian style attacks on judiciary expected as potential Trump indictment looms

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    First step to authoritarianism: attack the free press

    06:11

  • Unnerving authoritarian patterns seen from right-wing U.S. governors

    05:04

  • Why the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump wants to keep the grand jury report sealed

    02:45

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

    05:14

  • Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

    02:16

  • Energetic, combative Biden boxes-in Republican hecklers on Social Security

    04:30

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

  • Trump case 'cried out for federal investigation': Pomerantz

    01:25

  • Trump 'ball of wax' racketeering case too big for local NY prosecutor resources: Pomerantz

    02:58

  • Trump case facts too well known for book to threaten prosecution: Pomerantz

    04:20

  • Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure

    07:05

  • No known record of Santos mugging, assassination attempt: police sources

    03:44

  • Russia outlaws independent journalism outlet Meduza

    03:51

  • Fallout continues for responders tied to Tyre Nichols killing

    04:47

  • Trump Stormy Daniels payment case resumes beyond reach of Bill Barr's obstacles

    11:19

  • Compromised investigations a concern after arrest of FBI counterintelligence official

    06:19

  • Senior FBI counterintel official charged for work helping Russian oligarch Deripaska

    06:49

  • Exclusive: Rep. Santos describes assassination attempt, mugging in new video

    05:56

  • Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day

    01:26

Rachel Maddow

Authoritarian style attacks on judiciary expected as potential Trump indictment looms

05:59

Rachel Maddow looks at how authoritarians attack or coopt the judiciary in the course of establishing power, and are especially keen to do so when they're facing legal trouble.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Authoritarian style attacks on judiciary expected as potential Trump indictment looms

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    First step to authoritarianism: attack the free press

    06:11

  • Unnerving authoritarian patterns seen from right-wing U.S. governors

    05:04

  • Why the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump wants to keep the grand jury report sealed

    02:45

  • Active shooter sought by police as Michigan State community shelters in place

    05:14

  • Multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University

    02:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All