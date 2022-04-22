IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

    05:47
Rachel Maddow

Audio contradicts McCarthy's denial that he said he would recommend that Trump resign

05:47

Rachel Maddow shares audio of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy saying that he would call Donald Trump and recommend that he resign in the wake of the January 6th attacks and with a second impeachment looming, as reported by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns of the New York Times in their new book "This Will Not Pass," and contradicting McCarthy's multiple denials. April 22, 2022

