Attacks on abortion rights already forcing women to dangerous 'back alley' alternatives

Dr. Bhavik Kumar, medical director of primary and trans care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, talks with Rachel Maddow about the desperation and hardship the Texas abortion bad is causing people seeking abortion the services to which they have a right, and explains that the longer term restrictions on reproductive rights are already forcing people seeking abortions into dangerous circumstances. Oct. 13, 2021

