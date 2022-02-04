As Trump worked presidency's power to seize voting machines, local backers got the message
10:47
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at the growing collection of reporting on the Trump campaign's effort to find a way to seize the voting machines in swing states Donald Trump lost in his 2020 election defeat, and how that effort was understood at the local level with the need for a direct order from Trump. [edited for length from the original broadcast]Feb. 4, 2022
GOP men hardly punished for illegal votes; Black woman given six years for sign-up error
09:36
Now Playing
As Trump worked presidency's power to seize voting machines, local backers got the message
10:47
UP NEXT
Newly uncovered memos shed light on origins of Trump campaign's fake elector scheme: NYT
06:13
Neo-Nazis, Trump, treat racial disparity fix as attack on white people in health care
10:27
DeSantis treats Florida Nazi incidents as political game; condemns Democrats instead
03:15
No wonder Trump is nervous: NY attorney general looking at Trump bid for D.C. hotel