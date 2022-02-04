IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rachel Maddow

As Trump worked presidency's power to seize voting machines, local backers got the message

10:47

Rachel Maddow looks at the growing collection of reporting on the Trump campaign's effort to find a way to seize the voting machines in swing states Donald Trump lost in his 2020 election defeat, and how that effort was understood at the local level with the need for a direct order from Trump. [edited for length from the original broadcast]Feb. 4, 2022

