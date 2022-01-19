As state Republicans pare back voting access, Manchin blurts obtuse excuses
06:38
Rachel Maddow contrasts the list of actions Republicans in state governments are already taking to restrict voting access with remarks by Joe Manchin that he is standing with Republican obstruction of voting rights legislation because "government" will stand with voters, even though Manchin does not apparently recognize his own position in government as playing a role in that defense.Jan. 19, 2022
