    For Ukrainian refugees, hope for what's ahead and paid for what is left behind

    02:11

  • Ukrainians will make a Russian occupation unsustainable: Yovanovitch

    05:06

  • Ukraine's rejection of Russian corruption set context for Putin's invasion

    06:12

  • Foreign policy experts advocate 'limited no-fly zone' as humanitarian outcry grows

    06:34

  • What Ukrainian refugees find as they cross the border into Hungary

    02:34

  • When Ukraine needed U.S. backing, all they got was Donald Trump's corruption

    08:23

  • Vindman: Ukraine fighter jet hang-up 'pretty absurd'

    02:54

  • Why not planes? West's aid to Ukraine hits snag on fighter jets

    06:09

  • U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine

    04:00

  • Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative

    08:57

  • At Hungarian border, Ukrainian refugees defy Russian invasion with hope

    07:00

  • 'Heroic sabotage': Ukrainian mechanic partially sinks Russian oligarch's yacht

    01:51

  • Putin cracks down on news that threatens his war narrative; outlaws contradiction

    08:22

  • Russian air force appears less capable than previously thought, as Putin presses siege

    06:19

  • People in southern Ukraine prepare to disrupt Putin's assault plans

    03:32

  • White House: No signs of elevated radiation at nuclear power plant attacked by Russia

    00:54

  • Nuclear power plant in Ukraine under attack by Russian troops; fire reported

    11:44

  • 'A battle of logistics': Tracking the many moving parts in Ukraine

    04:14

  • Russia's last independent TV channel shutters amid Putin's crackdown on media

    06:53

  • 'Good-faith basis' to conclude Trump engaged in federal crimes: January 6th Committee

    08:01

Rachel Maddow

As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals

06:19

Alem Kent, journalist and founding member of the Kyiv Independent, talks about her work on "Diaries in Exile," a video project that aims to show the individual faces among the millions of refugees fleeing Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.March 11, 2022

