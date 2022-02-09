As GOP seeks to usurp control of elections, Wisconsin Democrats are mobilizing locally
Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, discusses the importance of voter turnout for local elections next week in his state where conspiracy theorists in thrall to Donald Trump's Big Lie are hoping to gain a foothold on controlling the election apparatus. Feb. 9, 2022
