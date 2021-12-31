As Congress fails on climate (again), focus turns to executive options for Biden
05:32
Bill McKibben, climate expert and founder of 350.org, talks about some executive actions President Joe Biden can take to help move the world away from climate crisis as climate legislation packaged in the Build Back Better bill stalls out in the broken U.S. Senate. Dec. 31, 2021
