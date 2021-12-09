As Biden rallies world's democracies, U.S. political right sides with authoritarians
04:18
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at the added difficulty of President Joe Biden's goal of reasserting democracy as the ascendant standard for governance in the world with the United States as its model, when the political right and its supporting media in the U.S. is apparently in closer alignment with the world's authoritarians.Dec. 9, 2021
New details show depth of Mark Meadows' role in effort to overturn Trump's 2020 loss
03:35
As Biden rallies world's democracies, U.S. political right sides with authoritarians
04:18
Army awards Purple Hearts to soldiers whose injuries were minimized by Donald Trump
03:52
'Too much straight talk' on Covid forces Kansas health secretary out of office
08:13
Fall of 'heinously ugly' racist statue marks another step in slow march of progress
05:49
Covid shows ominous signs as winter sets in; Omicron incidental to flare-up