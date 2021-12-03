As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt
10:19
Share this -
copied
Rachel Maddow looks at the increasingly extreme and bizarre ideas being pursued by people who eschew Covid vaccines in favor of imaginary remedies, and shares reporting from Brandy Zadrozny of NBC News on an alarming number of people purchasing bags of dirt they've been convinced have medicinal value. Dec. 3, 2021
As arsenal for fighting Covid comes together, anti-vaxxers are literally eating dirt
10:19
January 6 Committee anticipates 'multiple weeks' of hearing next year
01:37
Women terrorized by Trump, right-wing media file lawsuit over election lies
05:10
Stacey Abrams sees reason for hope on voting rights
02:55
'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment
05:10
Abortion case in simple terms: government control of women's bodies