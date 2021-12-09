Army awards Purple Hearts to soldiers whose injuries were minimized by Donald Trump
Rachel Maddow updates the story of injured American soldiers being shut out of applying for Purple Hearts despite being injured in an Iranian missile attack while Donald Trump denigrated their injuries, with new reporting that the Army has agreed to award Purple Hearts to 39 of those soldiers. Dec. 9, 2021
