Rachel Maddow

Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates

04:00

Rachel Maddow reports on how one Republican-run Arizona county's election denying fanaticism could end up hurting the party to the point of reversing the outcomes of some elections won by Republican candidates. Nov. 29, 2022

