Arizona attorney general too busy kissing up to Trump to deal with fake elector referral
Rachel Maddow reports on the Arizona secretary of state's office referring the investigation of fake Trump electors to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who has apparently done nothing with the case but has spent a lot of energy currying a Trump endorsement for his Senate run. Jan. 28, 2022
