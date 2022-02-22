Archive: Ukrainians vote on independence from the Soviet Union
02:07
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: November 30, 1991: Jim Maceda reports for NBC Nightly News the day before a Ukrainian election to vote on a new Ukrainian president and potentially a free and independent Ukraine, a prospect that is concerning to Mikhail Gorbachev as he attempts to hold together what he can of the collapsing Soviet Union.Feb. 22, 2022
