Archive: Soviet Union no more

NBC NEWS ARCHIVE: December 26, 1991: Jane Pauley anchors NBC Nightly News coverage of the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the already evident fallout in the resulting commonwealth of countries.Dec. 31, 2021
