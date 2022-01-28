IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow

Archive: President Clinton introduces Stephen Breyer as nominee for Supreme Court justice

01:53

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: May 16, 1994: Andrea Mitchell reports on President Bill Clinton announcing the nomination of Stephen Breyer for associate justice of the Supreme Court, and the White House effort to control the media context leading up to the announcement.Jan. 28, 2022

