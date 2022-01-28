Archive: President Clinton introduces Stephen Breyer as nominee for Supreme Court justice
01:53
Share this -
copied
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: May 16, 1994: Andrea Mitchell reports on President Bill Clinton announcing the nomination of Stephen Breyer for associate justice of the Supreme Court, and the White House effort to control the media context leading up to the announcement.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
DeSantis surgeon general pick stumbles through evasions instead of straight answers
04:49
DeSantis unable to adapt as Covid conditions change; clings to obsolete treatments
04:15
Arizona attorney general too busy kissing up to Trump to deal with fake elector referral
04:49
Stalwart Irish fishermen uncowed by Russian threats and diplomatic games
06:00
Breyer Supreme Court retirement puts spotlight on Biden campaign promise
10:17
Despite his best efforts, Breyer unable to avoid politics of his retirement