Archive: Nixon encourages use of Fifth Amendment in cover-up delay tactic
02:52
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: July 9, 1974: NBC's Carl Stern reports on White House transcripts newly revealed by the House Judiciary Committee that show, among other things, Richard Nixon encouraging his staff to stonewall and plead the Fifth Amendment in order to preserve the plan to contain the Watergate scandal.Dec. 9, 2021
