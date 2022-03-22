Archive: Moscow welcomes the Soviet Union's first McDonald's

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open

    04:04

  • Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel

    06:59

  • Putin's anti-NATO rampage backfires as neutral countries look for protection

    06:10

  • Means of sustaining life in Mariupol dwindle for those unable to flee Russian bombing

    02:49

  • Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China

    04:03

  • Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine

    07:20

  • Europeans feed supplies to Ukrainian front lines

    04:56

  • Aid groups offer help and healing to Ukrainian refugees taking life one day at a time

    03:41

  • Estimated Russian casualties put Ukraine war in category of catastrophe 

    04:44

  • Russia covers disastrous ground assault on Ukraine with reckless aerial bombing

    05:56

  • As Putin's invasion upends Ukrainians' lives, a new enmity grows

    05:23

  • 'Celebration of survival' holds new meaning for Jewish Ukrainian refugees

    03:48

  • Boy who fled Ukraine alone reunites with mother in Slovakia

    02:24

  • Doctors describe 'Hell on Earth' in wake of Russian bombing of Mariupol

    06:44

  • 'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

    01:20

  • Ukraine emphasizes higher stakes for the world in appeal for aid in fighting Russia's war

    05:35

  • Where to from here? How should the U.S. approach policy as Putin grows more belligerent?

    03:56

  • Clever tactics by Ukrainian forces stymie Russian military despite power imbalance

    05:33

  • In war-battered Kharkiv, Ukrainian resilience takes the form of music in a bomb shelter

    05:29

  • Hungarian couple shares living space with Ukrainian refugees 

    03:12

Rachel Maddow

Archive: Moscow welcomes the Soviet Union's first McDonald's

01:59

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: January 31, 1990: Peter Kent reports for NBC News on the grand opening of the Soviet Union's first McDonald's, located in Moscow and serving a record 30,000 customers on its first day.March 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open

    04:04

  • Putin's brutality incurs the hatred of formerly pro-Russian Ukrainians: Engel

    06:59

  • Putin's anti-NATO rampage backfires as neutral countries look for protection

    06:10

  • Means of sustaining life in Mariupol dwindle for those unable to flee Russian bombing

    02:49

  • Why the fate of Russia's war on Ukraine may be in the hands of China

    04:03

  • Photographer's lens bears witness to the brutality of Putin's war in Ukraine

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All