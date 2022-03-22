Archive: Moscow welcomes the Soviet Union's first McDonald's
01:59
NBC NIGHTLY NEWS ARCHIVE: January 31, 1990: Peter Kent reports for NBC News on the grand opening of the Soviet Union's first McDonald's, located in Moscow and serving a record 30,000 customers on its first day.March 22, 2022
