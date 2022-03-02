Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy
04:11
Share this -
copied
Richard Engel, NBC News chief foreign correspondent, discusses the logistical problems that have plagued Russia's invasion of Ukraine but notes Ukrainians' reserved optimism, knowing that Russia is far from done.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs
03:17
Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs
05:55
'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'
02:28
Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy
05:03
Lack of cryptocurrency regulation leaves opportunity for Russians to evade sanctions