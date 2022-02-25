Anti-war protests in Russia test Putin's dictator privilege of disregarding public opinion
Rachel Maddow points out that while Vladimir Putin may think that as a dictator he can ignore the Russian people's unhappiness, 1,745 arrests in 54 different Russian cities of protesters against his war on Ukraine suggest he may not enjoy that luxury indefinitely.Feb. 25, 2022
