IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP's legislative answer to gun violence: more guns, looser laws

    00:51

  • Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Anti-abortion GOP in Iowa takes radical turn with special cruelty to rape victims

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature after expulsion by Republicans

    07:53

  • Death toll grows in Louisville, Kentucky bank shooting

    04:14

  • 'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39

  • The charges against Donald Trump explained in brief

    04:27

  • Why are some crimes described by Bragg not among Trump's charges?

    05:28

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

    01:58

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

    06:19

  • Legal system serves dose of reality to deluded Trump supporters

    04:05

  • Trump tests judge with attacks on prosecutor, court

    03:18

  • Indicted Trump lashes out at prosecutors, justice system in wake of arraignment

    06:35

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

    03:53

  • Trump makes show of embracing arrest as his lawyers fight to hide arraignment from press

    01:44

  • Ohio neo-Nazi arrested; admits trying to firebomb church over drag story event

    03:30

  • Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding Trump

    02:11

  • Trump's calls for protest over his indictment go mostly unanswered (so far)

    07:32

  • DeSantis signs bill allowing gun carrying without a permit; signing closed to public

    01:03

  • Nashville students walk out, demand gun safety legislation

    02:58

Rachel Maddow

Anti-abortion GOP in Iowa takes radical turn with special cruelty to rape victims

04:17

Rachel Maddow looks at a new Republican anti-abortion policy in Iowa that women who have been raped will no long be given emergency contraception, not even drugs that would prevent pregnancy in the first place.April 11, 2023

  • GOP's legislative answer to gun violence: more guns, looser laws

    00:51

  • Washington state comes to aid of women endangered by Idaho's radical anti-abortion laws

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Anti-abortion GOP in Iowa takes radical turn with special cruelty to rape victims

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee legislature after expulsion by Republicans

    07:53

  • Death toll grows in Louisville, Kentucky bank shooting

    04:14

  • 'We're not takin' it': Maddow explains MSNBC's coverage of Trump's Mar-a-Lago speech

    00:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All