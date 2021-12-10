Another Trump loss: Court affirms legitimacy of 1/6 investigation; fallout for Bannon?
Rachel Maddow reads the conclusion of a ruling by a federal appeals court that upholds a previous court's determination that Donald Trump's White House records can be given to the January 6th Committee, and points out that if Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows had planned to question the legitimacy of the committee's investigation as part of their own defense, they'll now need a new strategy. Dec. 10, 2021
