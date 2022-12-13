IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct

    Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own

  'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia

  How to understand the New York investigations of and cases against Donald Trump

  Criminal case against Trump Org goes to jury; NYDA probe of Trump adds fmr. DOJ prosecutor

  Right-wing, domestic terror eyed in N.C. infrastructure sabotage as facts remain elusive

  Arizona GOP election rejecting zeal could boomerang on party's candidates

  Republican leader Trump's dinner with racist forces reckoning for normal Americans

  China experiencing rare outbreak of pro-freedom protests

  Dinner with Trump boosts fringe racist into mainstream GOP politics

  Co-Owners of Club Q discuss aftermath of mass shooting

  Lessons from a World War II scandal that put the Justice Department to the test.

  Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump

  Narrow margin of control risks House gridlock; legislation not a GOP priority anyway

  Schumer looking to 'get things done' as Senate Majority Leadership is extended

  Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

  Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

Rachel Maddow

Another Keystone Pipeline oil leak proves activist opponents correct

Rachel Maddow reports on nearly 600,000 gallons of oil that spilled from a leak in the Keystone Pipeline despite the assurances of the oil industry, and affirming an accusation by critics of the pipeline.  Dec. 13, 2022

