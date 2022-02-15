Anger and fear among Ukrainians in Russia's crosshairs
Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent for NBC News, talks about the mood among Ukrainians facing the threat of a massive Russian assault force, and the contrast between Ukraine at large and the eastern region of Ukraine that has already been the subject of Russian invasion.Feb. 15, 2022
